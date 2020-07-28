Image copyright Reuters

The death rate in Northern Ireland over the course of the coronavirus pandemic has been almost 20% higher than average, according to new figures.

The data from statistics agency Nisra indicates that the death rate between 1 March and 30 June was 17.4% higher than what would have been expected.

During that period, there were 885 excess deaths in Northern Ireland, 837 of which were Covid-related.

The vast majority of excess deaths (78.4%) were in those aged 75 and over.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Tuesday's statistical bulletin from Nisra is in addition to the release of the weekly figures.

The Department of Health have recorded no new coronavirus-related deaths in NI for 14 days.

The department's daily figures are mostly comprised of hospital deaths, where a patient had previously tested positive for the virus.

Its recorded number of deaths from the virus remains at 556.