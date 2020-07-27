Dungannon: Crash kills 21-year-old man
- 27 July 2020
A 21-year-old man has died two days after a single-vehicle crash in Dungannon, County Tyrone.
Police said a car left the road and was found in a ditch on the Ballygawley Road in the early hours of Saturday.
The driver was taken to hospital, but passed away on Monday.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who may have dashcam footage to contact local officers in Dungannon, or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101,