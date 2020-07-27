Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A number of roads were closed following the County Antrim crash

Three people have been killed in two-vehicle crash outside Portglenone in County Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it received a call about the collision at 10:40 BST on Monday.

Another person was taken to hospital but their condition is not yet known.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) described the collision as "serious" and said the Lisnahunshin Road, Loan Road, Hiltonstown Road and Ballyconnelly Road have been closed.

The NIAS said two emergency crews and a doctor were sent to the scene.

