The NI Executive is to make an £11m investment to support the economic recovery of town and city centres from the fallout from Covid-19.

It will be allocated to councils and used for measures such as signage, outdoor furniture, digital screens and shop frontage.

An initial £6m will be made available, with the rest of the money released later in 2020.

Ministers Carál Ní Chuilín and Edwin Poots announced the funding on Monday.

The Department for Communities (DfC) will be contributing £10m to the scheme for larger town and city centres, while the remaining £1m comes from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for smaller settlements.

Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said that even though restrictions have lifted, businesses still face challenges.

"Many have demonstrated their resilience and this funding I am announcing today will help reassure traders, shoppers and visitors that our town centres are open for business again in a safe way."

Among the other measures the funding will contribute towards are awnings and canopies, queuing systems, and public announcement speakers.

Rural Affairs Minister Edwin Poots said it is "vital" that visitor and worker confidence is restored, and that town and village centres are "safe places to work, visit and shop".

"I am confident this revitalisation scheme will help achieve this and I encourage councils to work closely with DfC to deliver this assistance as efficiently and effectively as possible," he added.