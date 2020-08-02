Image copyright Jennifer McKenchnie Image caption Avid surfers Jonny Moore and Megan Douglas converted their van so they could travel to Ireland's best beaches on a budget

A 100-day DIY project, one musician's live-in transport and a couple's "staycation-mobile" - four people share their "advantures" and show us inside the fruits of their lockdown labour.

'Furloughed, but still in work mode'

When Jennifer McKechnie, a personal trainer from Belfast, was furloughed on 21 March, she decided to use her time in lockdown to fulfil a lifelong goal.

Jennifer, an avid skier, had dreamed of one day converting a van or minibus and travelling to the French Alps with her two huskies, Zack and Jake.

Image copyright Jennifer McKenchie Image caption Jennifer found the experience a great way to focus on something productive during furlough

The 31-year-old, a self-proclaimed novice, said she had "no clue" where to start when she began converting her 2005 Iveco Daily.

She set herself the goal of converting her van into a liveable space within 100 days.

Jennifer began work on the Daily on 22 March and finished on 30 June.

Image copyright Jennifer Mckenchie Image caption Jennifer's huskies Zack and Jake have their own room in the van

"After I got the news I was furloughed, I went straight to get supplies and began the project," Jennifer told BBC News NI.

Using YouTube tutorials, Jennifer began slowly stripping away the interior and renovating her four-wheeled home.

Jennifer said it was great to concentrate on something productive during such a stressful and uncertain time.

Image copyright Jennifer McKenchie Image caption Zack and Jake love their new home on wheels

"It was great to have that focus, I set myself a work routine and stuck to it," Jennifer explained.

"I was furloughed from work, but I was still in work mode," she added.

As the ongoing pandemic means a trek to the Alps is currently off the cards, Jennifer and her two huskies have temporarily parked plans to head for the slopes, opting instead for a travel holiday around Northern Ireland.

From cruises to a camper van

Like many musicians, Caolán McLaughlin was hit hard by the pandemic.

The singer from Londonderry, who relies heavily on the gig economy, decided to take his show on the road when work started to dry up.

Image copyright Caolán McLaughlin Image caption Caolán had worked as a piano bar entertainer on a cruise liner before coronavirus halted his work

"I always knew my first house would be a camper, so that's me on the property ladder now, I guess," Caolán said.

He scoured social media for shows, festivals and even garden parties, looking for "basically anywhere that will let me play".

Image copyright Caolán McLaughlin Image caption Caolán McLaughlin carries all his music equipment inside his beloved camper

Using his beloved Renault Master camper, Rosie, as a base, the 34-year-old set his sights overseas and was offered a gig at a music festival in Denmark.

However, when BBC News NI caught up with him he had just broken down beside a road near the Danish border on his way to the festival.

"I set off from Derry to Belfast, Belfast to Liverpool, then to Harwich, then Holland to Denmark and now I have fallen at the last hurdle," he explained.

Image copyright Caolán McLaughlin Image caption Rosie is kitted out with everything a musician needs on the road

Despite the setback, Caolán was in good spirits as he waited for roadside assistance.

"Just my luck to break down at the last hour, but sure it'll make for a good story," he said.

Image copyright Caolán McLaughlin Image caption Caolán has enjoyed some beautiful dawns on the road - like this one outside the English port of Harwich

Caolán had to spend the night in a hostel in Flensburg, Germany, while the van spent the night in a garage, but he hopes to continue gigging "once Rosie is alive and kicking".

Surfers' paradise?

Postman Jonny Moore, 26, and optical technician Megan Douglas, 23, are both avid surfers.

The Newtownabbey couple converted their 2003 Toyota Hiace together so that they could travel around Ireland's beaches catching waves while saving money on accommodation.

Before lockdown, neither knew how to convert a van, but thought the experience would be fun.

Image copyright Jonny Moore Image caption Jonny Moore, 26, and Megan Douglas, 23, have been travelling the Wild Atlantic Way in their "home on wheels"

"We finished off the build just as lockdown restrictions started to ease," explained Jonny.

When restrictions were eased in July, the couple decided now "was a good a time as any to hit the road".

Image copyright Jonny Moore Image caption A before and after shot of the couple's conversion

The pair travelled along the Wild Atlantic Way catching waves and staying in their isolated "little home on wheels".

Image copyright Jonny Moore Image caption Action shot of Jonny and Megan along the Wild Atlantic Way

They said it was a "strange experience", as they found towns and villages still mostly deserted due to the pandemic.

However, both said they enjoyed having such places "all to themselves" - for a while.