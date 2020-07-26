Northern Ireland

Man injured in Carrickfergus shooting

A man has sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.

Police are attending the incident at Cyprus Place in the town.

They said they received a report at 22:00 BST on Sunday that a man had sustained "gunshot wounds to his leg".

He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Police urged anyone with information to contact them.