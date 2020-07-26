Man injured in Carrickfergus shooting
- 26 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has sustained gunshot wounds during a shooting in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
Police are attending the incident at Cyprus Place in the town.
They said they received a report at 22:00 BST on Sunday that a man had sustained "gunshot wounds to his leg".
He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
Police urged anyone with information to contact them.