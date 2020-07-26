Thousands of 'diazepam tablets' seized in east Belfast

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Thousands of tablets were seized during a search of a property in east Belfast

Thousands of suspected diazepam tablets have been seized by police in east Belfast.

Officers said a small quantity of herbal cannabis and two mobile phones were also seized during a search of a property at Kilbroney House, Greenway, on Saturday afternoon.

They said it followed the "interception of a parcel destined for the same address, which contained thousands of suspected Pregabalin tablets".

A 33-year-old man was arrested.

He has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Elsewhere, in a separate incident on Saturday afternoon, police seized a quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C drugs, as well as cash in Dunmurry on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Police said they arrested a 55-year-old woman following a search of a property.