Image caption The scheme is designed to ease congestion at the junctions of Belfast's M1, M2 and M3 with a new bridge and underpass

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has announced a "short, sharp" external review of Belfast's York Street Interchange road project.

The minister said the review would help future-proof the scheme.

The project is intended to address a major traffic bottleneck to the north of Belfast city centre.

It would replace the existing traffic light-controlled junctions at York Street with direct links between the Westlink, M2 and M3.

Those are the three busiest roads in Northern Ireland.

It is also planned to separate through traffic from local motorists by constructing underpasses below the existing road and rail bridges, and underneath a new bridge at York Street.

The scheme was included in the New Decade New Approach Agreement.

Securing funding for it was part of the DUP's confidence and supply agreement with former Prime Minister Theresa May.

However, work on the project has been held up due to a successful legal challenge to the tendering process.

In May, Sinn Féin and SDLP politicians backed a review of the scheme, which has an estimated cost of between £120m and £165m.

Announcing the review on Monday, Ms Mallon said the scheme was significant for Northern Ireland's economic and societal wellbeing.

'Forward looking'

"I am determined to see it delivered," said Ms Mallon.

"In advance of the next stage of the scheme, and in line with good practice in relation to the development of major transport projects, I have commissioned a short, sharp external review designed to ensure an approach to the scheme that is future-proofed and forward looking.

"I am conscious that much of the development work was carried out several years ago and am keen to ensure that the scheme we move to procure is one capable not only of connecting people to opportunities but also of promoting sustainable travel, improving road safety and enhancing the north end of the city centre in a way that can benefit not only those who rely on the road but also those who live and work close to it."