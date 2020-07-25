Image copyright Reuters Image caption The rule will take effect from midnight on Saturday in Northern Ireland

Travellers coming into Northern Ireland from Spain and its islands will face a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The Department of Health said the decision was taken following medical and scientific advice and Health Minister Robin Swann said the decision "was not taken lightly."

There has been a recent significant surge in Covid-19 cases in Spain.

The measure will come into effect in Northern Ireland from midnight on Saturday.

There has been a recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Spain

"I have always said I will move swiftly and take the necessary action to ensure our citizens are protected," Mr Swann said.

"I have spoken with my counterparts across the UK today and we agree that the recent upsurge in new positive cases in different parts of Spain are a cause for concern.

"As of midnight tonight, anyone returning or visiting Northern Ireland from Spain, including its islands will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

"I will continue to monitor the situation in Spain and other countries and make the changes to the regulations when necessary."