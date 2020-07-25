Image copyright Rory Regan Image caption Equipment and a shed were destroyed by the blaze

Police have said they are investigating an arson attack at a convent in Cookstown.

Officers were called to the building on the Battery Road at 0710 BST on Saturday.

A shed at the property had been completely destroyed in the blaze and two windows in the convent had been smashed.

The PSNI has said the fire is being treated as deliberate and its enquiries into the incident are continuing.