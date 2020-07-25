Cookstown: Arson attack at convent
- 25 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have said they are investigating an arson attack at a convent in Cookstown.
Officers were called to the building on the Battery Road at 0710 BST on Saturday.
A shed at the property had been completely destroyed in the blaze and two windows in the convent had been smashed.
The PSNI has said the fire is being treated as deliberate and its enquiries into the incident are continuing.