Tesco set to close Belfast Metro store

Image copyright PA Image caption Tesco said it had been a "difficult decision"

Tesco has confirmed it is set to close its Metro store on Belfast's Royal Avenue in the next year as its "lease comes to an end".

It said it had been a "difficult decision" and it would continue to serve customers "from our nine other stores in Belfast".

It added that it is "planning to open a new Express store in the city centre".

Belfast deputy lord mayor Paul McCusker said it was "another blow" for the city centre.

"This is a very popular store in Belfast city centre in an iconic building," he added.

"We need to ensure that all the staff working here will have their jobs protected.

"I will be writing to the minister for the Department of Economy and Belfast City Council economic development unit following this terrible news."

Tesco said it would "work with all colleagues who wish to find an alternative role in one of our other Belfast stores".

"We continue to invest in Northern Ireland, with over 9,000 colleagues in 56 stores."

Tesco has indicated that it does not not expect the Metro store to "close within the next six months".

It expects the store to close "when the lease ends in the next 12 months".