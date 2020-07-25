Image copyright PA Media

A man has appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with five offences including having class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

Police told the court that Maciej Pomykala, 37, said he bought cannabis and amphetamines "in bulk" at Nutts Corner in case he could not buy any more during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was arrested on Friday at his house on Donegall Avenue in south Belfast.

Officers also found £50,000 in cash and three mobile phones.

The phones have been sent to be forensically examined.

Mr Pomykala claimed he had earned the cash while working as a painter and decorator. His defence lawyer said he had a clear record.

Police said they found 27 wraps of amphetamine, also known as speed, and cannabis during the planned search.

The judge agreed to release Mr Pomykala on bail on a surety of £500, as long as he surrendered his identity card.

The case was adjourned until 21 August.