Stormont departments are to get a guaranteed additional £600m this year to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is part of a UK Treasury package for the devolved administrations.

It will bring the total additional departmental funding for Northern Ireland to £2.2bn.

The finance minister, Conor Murphy, welcomed the clarity on additional funding.

'Survive and rebuild'

He said the executive "faces significant financial pressures to be met from this funding, including the costs of preparing for a second wave of the virus, and helping businesses to survive and rebuild".

"This funding will help the executive to maintain public services, support economic recovery, and protect the vulnerable," he said.

The extra £600m is an upfront guarantee, which is a departure from the usual funding process.

Typically, the devolved administrations get additional money when a new spending announcement is made for England.

This funding is allocated using a calculation known as the Barnett formula and the additional spending is known as 'Barnett consequentials'.

This has led to a drip feed of additional spending in recent months as the chancellor has made a series of announcements throughout the pandemic.

Now the treasury has estimated what the total additional spending for England will be this year and has made upfront allocations on that basis.

Additional £762m to allocate

It has also guaranteed funding which had already been announced.

There had been some uncertainty around exactly how much was available for Stormont to spend, as the funding had been based on the upper limit of spending for schemes in England.

The new £600m includes the £90m consequential from additional health spending announced by the prime minister last week.

Added to the consequentials from the chancellor's summer statement, it means the executive now has an additional £762m to allocate.

This will be a key budgetary exercise for the executive, as the upfront allocation means it cannot rely on additional funds arriving later in the year.