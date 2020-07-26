Contagious virus deadly to rabbits found in NI

Image caption RHDV2 was detected in two rabbits tested last month

A virus which is potentially deadly to rabbits has been discovered in animals in Northern Ireland.

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus Two (RHDV2) was detected in samples from two rabbits which were submitted for testing on 23 June.

Testing was carried out by the government-supported Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (AFBI).

While the disease is contagious between rabbits, it cannot be spread to human beings.

Professor Neil Reid, an senior lecturer in conservation biology with Queen's University, said it was plausible the disease was widespread across the island of Ireland.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Environment, and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said the disease had also been detected during testing in 2019, with one sample returning a positive result out of three rabbits which were submitted under passive surveillance.

Passive surveillance refers to a system where cases are brought to the attention of the department by people dealing with animals, rather than the disease being searched for.

It was the first time the virus had been discovered in Northern Ireland since 2010.

The discovery of RHDV2 was confirmed in six counties in the Republic of Ireland in July last year.

In a response to a parliamentary question, the then Irish Minister for Culture, Heritage, and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan said the virus is "known to be highly contagious" and that "environmental contamination presents significant difficulties in terms of any biosecurity responses".

Falling rabbit numbers

Speaking to BBC News NI, Queen's University Professor Neil Reid said there had been a significant drop in rabbit and hare numbers in recent decades in both Great Britain and on the island of Ireland.

According to figures published by the British Trust for Ornithology, there had been a 64% decrease in rabbit numbers between 1995 and 2019.

"We don't know the demographic impact on population in Ireland [of RHDV2] because it has only been detected recently, where we have seen that decline already in Great Britain," said Dr Reid.

"We have low numbers of hares already, and this has the potential to further impact on density.

"Both rabbits and hares sit in the middle of the food chain, and they would be eaten by things like buzzards and foxes, so if their numbers decline it has a lot of ecological consequences."

Image caption A fall in rabbit and hare numbers could affect predators like foxes

He said the decline in rabbit and hare numbers was down to a combination of factors, including landscape change, farming practices and changes to climate - but that the disease could have an additional impact.

"I suspect that it is all over Ireland and it has been here for longer than we have detected," he said.

"Rabbits are dying down holes so they are not found, or if you found a dead rabbit, you might not be inclined to submit carcasses for testing."

What is RHDV2?

According to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), RHDV2 was first found in France in 2010, and has become the prevalent strain of Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease in Europe.

In the 10 years since the discovery of RHDV2 it has "rapidly spread to Europe and Mediterranean basin causing significant losses in farmed and wild rabbits in many countries".

Symptoms may include lethargy, loss of weight, and bleeding from the nose and mouth.

The virus is known to spread in both domestic and wild rabbits, and has also been found to have jumped species to hares.

Last year, the disease was linked to the deaths of hares in Suffolk, although it was suspected another disease was also a factor.

Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease Virus, the virus from which this strain is derived, was first discovered in China in 1984.

'Look for symptoms'

A spokesperson for DAERA told BBC News NI that RHDV2 is not a notifiable disease in Northern Ireland - meaning by law it is not required to be reported to the department.

"As such, there is no active surveillance programme undertaken by the department," the spokesperson said.

"However, given it is an World Organisation for Animal Health notifiable disease, should RHDV2 be confirmed through passive surveillance or reporting, DAERA reports it to OIE.

"Members of the public, particularly farmers, landowners, vets and pet owners are asked to be alert to any signs of disease in animals and should advise local DAERA Divisional Veterinary Office if they suspect any signs of disease in animals."

They added the department would continue to work with colleagues in the Republic of Ireland to monitor the situation.