A preliminary hearing of the inquest into the death of 14-year-old Noah Donahoe is due to take place later.

The Belfast teenager went missing on 21 June. His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days later.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning.

In a statement on Thursday, his mother said she hoped the inquest would help to answer "the outstanding questions of how Noah was in a state of undress and how he met his death in a storm drain".

Police had previously said Noah might have fallen from his bicycle and sustained a head injury, causing him to remove his clothing.

But the statement issued on behalf of Fiona Donohoe said in addition to finding he had drowned, the preliminary post-mortem examination showed he had not suffered a head injury.

A spokesperson for the family had previously said the "post-mortem raises more questions than answers".

Ms Donohoe also appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We specifically appeal to any householder in the Shore Road area who has CCTV in their homes to please keep the footage from 21 June, not to overwrite it and please share it with the PSNI, RFJ (Relatives for Justice) or KRW Law," the statement said.

"Please do not engage in speculation or conspiracy. But any information is very welcome."

The disappearance of the grammar school pupil caused a widespread outpouring of grief and sympathy.

Noah was travelling to Cave Hill country park to meet friends on the day of his disappearance, the Irish News has reported.

The paper said he was doing work towards his Duke of Edinburgh award on the day he went missing.

A number of items belonging to him - including his black Apollo mountain bike, some clothing, his laptop and phone - were found during search operations.