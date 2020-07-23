Image copyright PA Media Image caption When supplies of one mask run out, staff must have a fit-test certificate for an available alternate model before using it

Fourteen staff with the South Eastern Trust have tested positive for Covid-19, the trust's interim chief executive has revealed.

Seamus McGoran said 464 staff had to have the fitting tests for their face masks reviewed after it emerged some were not carried out properly.

However, it is not clear if the 14 staff contracted coronavirus because of the mask issue.

Mr McGoran said the challenge was to find where the infection came from.

He said all those affected had been offered support and had since returned to work.

It was announced last month that a serious adverse incident review was to be carried out by the Public Health Agency (PHA) after it emerged an independent contractor did not follow "UK fitting requirements".

Mr McGoran was responding to a question from Sinn Féin assembly member (MLA) Pat Sheehan about the FFP3 mask used by health care staff.

Mr McGoran said 464 staff in the South Eastern Trust area had been affected by the need to retest, and 14 of that number had contracted Covid-19.

"One of the challenges for us is to try to understand to what extent that [was due to] the wearing of masks in the workplace, or whether it was in respect of something else," he said.

Chief executives from the Western and Northern Trusts said that while some staff had been affected by the need to retest - 500 in the Western Trust, approximately 200 in the Northern Trust - none had tested positive for Covid-19.

When supplies of one mask run out, staff must have a fit-test certificate for an available alternate model before using it.

A re-fit test must be carried out when there is a change in the type, model size, or material of the mask, to ensure it is offering protection to the wearer.

Chief Nursing Officer Charlotte McArdle told the committee that for the number of staff requiring a re-test - almost 3,000 according to Mr Sheehan - that process was almost complete.

The trusts where the greatest number of staff required a re-test were the Belfast and South Eastern Trusts.

She said the only trust that had identified Covid-positive members of staff was the South Eastern Trust.

Parking charges

The committee also heard that healthcare workers will have to pay parking charges again from next month.

The health minister had suspended charges for staff until 31 July, during the pandemic.

Mr McGoran told the health committee that not charging for parking was an added financial burden for trusts, and car parks were becoming harder to manage, due to more visitors as services are rebuilt.

He said the charges will be reinstated from 1 August.

Mr McGoran said Covid-19 has had a huge impact on finances for service delivery.

He said there were expected additional costs this year of £55m.

That, he said, was made up of £27m on PPE (personal protective equipment), £12m on workforce costs, such as overtime, enhanced rates and so on, £3.7m in grants to support the independent sector, and £3m on infrastructure costs.

That included additional oxygen, testing centres and "lots of estates work".

Image caption Dr Anne Kilgallen of the Western Health Trust said PPE (personal protective equipment) has to be used wisely

The supply of PPE has stabilised and is predictable, the chief executive of the Western Health Trust told the committee.

Dr Anne Kilgallen said nobody could be complacent, that PPE has to be used wisely, but trusts currently have a predictable supply, partly due to careful use.

Meanwhile, Mr McGoran said staff were using "incredible amounts" of PPE - "10, 11 or even 20 times what we would normally use".

He said there was a need to ensure the rebuilding of services was in line with the supply chain for PPE as well.