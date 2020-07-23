Image copyright PSNI Image caption Noah Donohoe drowned in a storm drain after going missing last month

A man accused of posting a "grossly offensive" video on social media during the search for Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe has been formally charged.

Jamie Shaw, 26, from Fortwilliam Park in Belfast, was charged with improper use of a public communications network.

The case relates to a video clip allegedly circulated online while a huge operation was underway to locate the missing 14-year-old schoolboy.

Noah, who drowned in a storm drain, was found dead six days into the search.

The St Malachy's College pupil disappeared in the north of the city on the evening of 21 June, shortly after he was seen cycling near the Shore Road.

For days, hundreds of people from the local area assisted the emergency services with the search.

The teenager's body was found in the 1km-long drain on 27 June.

A post-mortem examination established that Noah died as a result of drowning.

Mr Shaw faces a single count of using a communications network to send "a message or other matter that was grossly offensive" in relation to a video clip posted on 25 June.

The case against him was listed for a first appearance at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday, but the accused was not required to attend due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Instead, a police officer formally connected him to the charge in his absence.

The case was adjourned until a further hearing scheduled for September.