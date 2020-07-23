Image caption Police cordoned off the Northland Road, close to the crash site on Rock Road

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry.

It happened on the Rock Road in the city and was reported to police just before 05:50 BST on Thursday.

The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police investigating the crash said the Northland Road is shut. Insp Rory Bradley appealed to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.