Londonderry: Man dies after single-vehicle crash
- 23 July 2020
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Londonderry.
It happened on the Rock Road in the city and was reported to police just before 05:50 BST on Thursday.
The man, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police investigating the crash said the Northland Road is shut. Insp Rory Bradley appealed to witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.