Image copyright Press Association

Learner motorcyclists are still waiting to take their practical tests more than two weeks after they officially resumed in Northern Ireland.

In June, plans restart motorbike driver testing on 6 July were announced by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

However, emails to learners from the Driver & Vehicle Agency (DVA) on 21 July said bike testing had "not recommenced as yet".

The emails said bikers would be contacted "when tests resume".

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said she hopes to give a timeframe for the resumption of practical driving tests for cars next week.

Speaking to Good Morning Ulster on Friday Ms Mallon said her department will examine risk assessments in England and the Republic of Ireland in order to manage the resumption of tests in NI.

Image copyright Press Association Image caption Ms Mallon said she hoped more clarity around testing would be given next week

"In DVA, we're working with unions and staff, we're watching very closely the resumption of practical driving tests in other places," she added

However, that is little comfort to people waiting to take motorcycle tests.

'Hard to stomach'

Matthew Chambers from Lisburn was due to take his motorcycle test after lockdown restrictions were lifted and paid the £35 test fee to the DVA on 1 July, the day the payment line reopened.

He was told the DVA would be in touch with a test date, but is still waiting more than three weeks later.

"The DVA is happy to take a payment upfront for a test that could be months down the line. It's hard to stomach," he said.

"I think people would rather they had delayed for a month or so until they had a proper plan in place rather than kicking off haphazardly like this. It's a shambles."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The DfI says learner bikers may be able to take their test "in early August"

Mr Chambers said he had received conflicting information from the DVA regarding tests resuming.

"I called the local DVA helpline on 20 July (the day before the DVA email) and the person I spoke to said he thought tests were up and running.

"They don't seem to know what's going on. The departments involved don't seem to be communicating with each other," he said.

Key workers prioritised

The DfI said initial test appointments were prioritised for key workers and other customers who had paid their booking fee and would be contacted shortly.

A spokesperson for the DfI said: "Waiting times for motorcycle tests will vary across test centres but based on the current demand the next available appointments should be in early August."

On 8 July the DfI announced a six month extension to off-road motorcycle test pass certificates which expire before 31 October to help mitigate the impact of coronavirus restrictions on learners.