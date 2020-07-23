Coronavirus outbreak at Moy Park's Ballymena site

A "very small number of employees" have tested positive for coronavirus at Moy Park's site in Ballymena, the food firm has said.

The company said the affected individuals have been self-isolating on full pay - but has not specifically said how many workers are affected.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the Public Health Agency (PHA) is working with Moy Park.

"It's important we do not engage in speculation," Mr Swann said.

"We have always said we will expect outbreaks and clusters as we start to ease restrictions, but what we really need is for people to interact with test track and tracing so we can manage them."

He emphasised that the term "outbreak" refers to two or more people being involved.

In its statement on Thursday, Moy Park said the individuals affected "have been self-isolating on full pay in line with our Covid-19 sick pay scheme and we are in contact with them to ensure they have the support they require".

It said it was working closely with the PHA and other government agencies, following their advice and protocols.

'Extremely concerned'

On Thursday morning, the Bakers' Food and Allied Workers Union said it was "extremely concerned" about the incident, first reported by the Newsletter.

"We have been in contact with the employer to ensure they are doing all they can to help and support employees, both the positive tested cases and those employees that may have been in contact with them," it said in a statement.

It added that Moy Park had assured the union that track and trace procedures were in place and had located anyone that may potentially have come into contact with the confirmed cases.

Image copyright Reuters

"If any employee believes this is not the case and has not happened please get in touch asap," it said.

Moy Park said staff safety was its "number one priority".

"As coronavirus has spread across the communities in which we live, we are doing all that we can to help keep the virus out of our facilities and help prevent its spread," it stated.

"We continue to strictly follow all safeguarding procedures across our sites, such as enhanced cleaning and hygiene regimes, thermal temperature scanning, perspex screens, additional PPE and social distancing measures."

Mr Swann said he had faith in the PHA and that it should be "given the space" to work.

The minister also referred to a recent Covid-19 cluster outside Limavady as being "of a real concern".

However, he added: "The work that has been done on that outbreak has been exemplary and up to 140 people have been traced and contacted and have come forward."