The rules on face coverings vary around the UK.

Stormont ministers will meet on Thursday to discuss whether or not face coverings should become compulsory in shops in NI.

Such coverings are already mandatory in shops in Scotland and will become compulsory in England from Friday.

NI ministers are considering strongly recommending the use of face coverings from the beginning of August.

But if the compliance rate is low, then the executive may then move to make them mandatory at the end of August.

This is just one option being considered by the executive.

The Irish government last week announced that face coverings must now be worn in all shops, retail settings and shopping centres. Regulations to enforce the compulsory wearing of face coverings on public transport in the Republic of Ireland has already come into effect.

'Enforcement difficult'

Currently, guidelines in Northern Ireland state the wearing of face coverings is only compulsory on public transport, going to hospitals or visiting care homes.

The retail industry has lobbied against making the use of face coverings compulsory in shops, insisting such a move could drive away many customers and make enforcement difficult.

At present, face coverings are not compulsory in shops in Wales, but the Welsh Government said that will be kept under review.

Up until now that has also been the position of the Northern Ireland Executive.

Nichola Mallon has supported the introduction of face mask rules for weeks

Previously, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she supported the use of face coverings in shops.

The SDLP deputy leader said that if the scientific advice supported mask use on public transport, then that should be extended to shops.

Last week, the local chairman of the British Medical Association (BMA) said most people in Northern Ireland would be wearing face coverings indoors where social distancing was difficult "in the coming weeks".

Dr Tom Black said he was "fairly confident" that most people would be using face masks soon.

He added that there was "less speed on this than we would've expected" from the executive, but believed "it's going in the right direction".