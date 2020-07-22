Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The illegally imported drugs have not undergone regulatory approvals required in the UK.

Robin Swann has warned people about the dangers of taking illegal medications which claim to treat coronavirus.

The health minister said he had been made aware of unlicensed anti-viral drugs being illegally imported into Northern Ireland.

The unauthorised drugs have not undergone regulatory approvals, which are required in the UK.

"I urge the public not to be fooled by online offers for medical products," Mr Swann said.

No further coronavirus-related deaths were recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, but there were nine new cases of the virus.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann has said "some of these so called medicines could potentially do more harm than the virus".

Mr Swann said the Department of Health's medicines regulatory group was made aware that unlicensed anti-viral drugs had been illegally imported into the country.

"This fake medicine claims to be for the treatment of Covid-19," he said.

"Some of these so called medicines could potentially do more harm than the virus.

"Be in no doubt, medicines sourced in this way present a real danger to those taking them."

The minister said the problem was not something "we can tackle in isolation" and that his department would continue to work with other agencies to disrupt the supply of the illegal medicines.

'Be vigilant'

Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said the risk to the public due to unlicensed medicines was "significant".

Dr McBride said people should only take prescription medicines after an appropriate consultation with their GP or other healthcare professionals.

He warned against sourcing medicines from anywhere other than a registered pharmacy.

Dr McBride urged the public to "be vigilant" and "avoid putting their health at risk by using medication from an unknown source".