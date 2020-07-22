Image caption Mr Harrison was arrested at Dublin Port after returning from France and Belgium on 26 October

An Irish lorry driver, wanted over his alleged role in the deaths of 39 Vietnamese migrants in a lorry in October, has been extradited to the UK.

Eight women and 31 men were found in the container in Essex on 23 October.

Police said they died of lack of oxygen and overheating in an enclosed space.

Eamonn Harrison, 23, from Mayobridge, County Down, is alleged to have driven the trailer to the Belgian port of Zeebrugge before it sailed to Purfleet in England.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals were discovered in a refrigerated trailer

Essex Police confirmed on Wednesday night that Mr Harrison was in their custody.

He faces 39 charges of manslaughter as well as conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

He was arrested at Dublin Port on 26 October after returning from France and Belgium.