The Public Health Agency (PHA) has identified 16 clusters of Covid-19 infection in NI since the contact tracing scheme went live in May.

The PHA said 133 cases have been identified with these clusters, and that six clusters had more than five cases associated with them.

Clusters are defined as two or more laboratory test-confirmed cases among individuals associated with a key setting.

A "key setting" is a workplace, educational establishment or similar setting.

Because transmission risk is highest within a household, linked cases within one house are not reported as clusters because they will be identified by contact tracing.

The PHA said clusters are to be expected as we move through the pandemic, and that the Test, Trace and Protect programme is in place to ensure people are tested when they have symptoms and their contacts traced quickly if they have a positive result.

Identification could 'create stigma'

Those contacts can then isolate to prevent further spread.

The Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, who sits on the Health Committee in Stormont, had called on the PHA to "reveal the nature" of the clusters.

But the PHA said it would not go into the detail of every incident that emerges, "as this could lead to people being identified, create stigma and focus attention on individuals, families or groups, and therefore deter others with symptoms coming forward to be tested."

Any clusters with increasing numbers, complexity or sensitive issues are looked at by the Health Protection Team.

They will carry out a rapid risk assessment, to decide if an Incident Management Team or Outbreak Control Team needs to be formed.

If there is an increased risk to public health, the organisation said the public will be informed.

Testing is available to anyone with symptoms of the virus - a raised temperature, a new continuous cough or a change in their sense of taste or smell - by booking online.