NI Youth Assembly to be introduced at Stormont

The Northern Ireland Assembly Commission has launched a plan to introduce a youth assembly.

The youth assembly will debate "the issues that matter to them" in the NI Assembly chamber at Stormont.

It follows engagement with a range of stakeholders, as well as considering youth forums in other jurisdictions.

Assembly speaker Alex Maskey urged young people "to stand up for what you want and help change the things you don't".

Alex Maskey said he looks forward to chairing the debates

The Sinn Féin MLA, who will chair the youth assembly's debates, said it was an opportunity for young people to become "active citizens".

"We must do more to encourage the next generation to get involved in politics and democracy here; the youth assembly will allow us to do that," he said.

Mr Maskey said that young people will help shape how the youth assembly will work, what its priorities will be and its focus.