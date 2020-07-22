Image copyright McAreavey family

A man whose wife was murdered on honeymoon in Mauritius has said he is "sickened" by a deal between the country's tourism authorities and Liverpool FC.

Michaela McAreavey was found strangled in a bath at a hotel 12 days after her wedding in January 2011.

No-one has been convicted of the killing.

Two hotel workers were tried for Mrs McAreavey's murder, but found not guilty in 2012.

Authorities in the country have insisted the case is not closed and are determined to find those responsible.

John McAreavey said Liverpool FC should reconsider the deal, which was announced on Monday.

BBC News NI has contacted Liverpool FC and the Mauritian authorities for comment.

On Twitter, Mr McAreavey wrote: "I have huge respect for @LFC as a club, for everything they stand for and how they have pursued justice for their own people for so long. Seeing this makes me feel sick."

Mr McAreavey believes the Mauritian authorities have not done enough to catch his wife's killers. Last year, he said he feared they had given up.

Speaking to the BBC's Talkback programme, he said he understood how "these deals come about" but that his "problem is with how Mauritius markets" itself.

He said that he had not got "justice" and outlined his issues with how the case had been handled.

"Liverpool has campaigned long and hard for their own injustices - they are a club that seek out truth and justice," he said referring to the Hillsborough disaster.

"The way the people of Liverpool held themselves during that awful time time was very inspiring," he added.

He claimed that, because of this, the partnership was unsuitable, and he would be writing to Liverpool to see if they were aware of his case and the treatment his family experienced in the aftermath.

"I have no vendetta against the people or country," he said, adding that his issue was with the Mauritian government.

Image copyright PA Image caption John and Michaela McAreavey on their wedding day in 2011

Speaking after the announcement of the deal with Liverpool FC, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the country's prime minister, said Mauritius "is proud to be an official partner of Liverpool Football Club".

"We both share common values of dedication, determination and unity. This collaboration aims at strengthening and propelling Mauritius as a thriving economic powerhouse and a world-class tourism destination."