The health minister says he intends to hold a consultation moving towards introducing a soft opt-out system for organ donation in Northern Ireland.

This would mean that adults automatically become donors, unless they specifically say otherwise.

It would bring Northern Ireland into line with the other countries in the UK - the law in England changed to a soft opt out earlier this year.

The consultation is expected to begin in the autumn.

Currently around 47% of the NI population are on an organ donation register and there are approximately 112 people waiting on a transplant.

Health Minister Robin Swann said Northern Ireland has an excellent record in organ donation and transplantation, but believes more can be done to increase the number of organs available for those in need of a transplant.

He said: "With many more people willing to consider donating an organ than are actually registered as donors, I have long believed that an opt-out system would be hugely beneficial and ultimately would save lives here.

"It is therefore my intention to consult on policy proposals for the introduction of a soft opt-out system. This would bring us in line with the other countries in the UK. In the meantime, I encourage everyone to discuss their wishes about organ donation with their family and friends."

In 2016, former UUP MLA Jo-Anne Dobson tabled a piece of legislation to introduce an opt-out system but it was rejected by Stormont's health committee.

At that time, some of Northern Ireland's most senior clinicians had warned that NI was not ready for such a system, and described the bill as unhelpful.