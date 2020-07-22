Craigavon church fire treated by police as arson
- 22 July 2020
Police are treating a fire at a church in Craigavon as arson.
The fire happened at the church on the Drumgor West Road at 04:20 BST on Wednesday morning.
Damage was reportedly caused to the inside of the property but no one is thought to have been inside at the time.
It is believed slates were removed from the roof before something was dropped through and set alight, PSNI Sgt Carolan said.
Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.