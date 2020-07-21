Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption The motion passed without a formal division, but does not compel the minister to act

Introducing legislation at Stormont in the next three months to tackle climate change is an "impossible" timeframe, the environment minister has said.

Edwin Poots was speaking during a debate on the issue in the assembly on Tuesday.

A majority of MLAs backed the proposal, but it is not legally binding on the executive.

Mr Poots said he was committed to "actions not words", and described the motion as "ridiculous".

Pledges by the executive parties to address climate change were included in the power-sharing deal that restored Stormont in January of this year.

The following month, the assembly declared a climate emergency and backed the creation of an independent body to protect the environment.

The motion had been brought by Sinn Féin's Declan McAleer, who chairs the assembly's agriculture and environment committee.

He argued that Stormont needed to put climate change at the top of its agenda as Northern Ireland moved out of the Covid-19 lockdown.

It also called for "legally binding and ambitious sectoral emission-reduction targets", and a "just transition to protect jobs" through "upskilling" in carbon intensive sectors.

The motion was supported by most of the other Stormont parties.

The Ulster Unionist Party proposed an amendment calling for a consultation period to be set up to provide more time for the creation of new climate change legislation.

It was backed by the DUP, but it fell by 36 votes to 47.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said she supported the original motion and called on the minister to take action.

"For many, climate change may seem distant, but it's a falsehood and our responsibility is to face it head on," she said.

"We have a unique chance to build back better."

Mr Poots acknowledged that the executive "needs to do more" to combat climate change.

But he argued that since becoming the minister for agriculture, environment and rural affairs in January, he had already begun a body of work.

"Every department has a role in dealing with this, we are working on programmes that will lead to real and significant change," he added.

"You will not find this minister wanting - we will see who steps up to the plate and which ministers support what I want to achieve."

Mr Poots said he could not support a motion seeking to "rush through legislation without it being properly considered".

The motion passed without a formal division, but it does not compel the minister to act.