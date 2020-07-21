PSNI arrest three after car hijacked in South Belfast
Three men have been arrested following a suspected car hijacking in Belfast on Monday night.
Police say the owner of the red BMW was approached as he stood beside his car at 20.00 BST on Strandview Street in the south of the city.
One of the accused jumped into the driver's seat and drove off, stopping a short distance away to allow the other two men to get in.
The car was found on fire 20 minutes later in Newtownbreda after crashing.
PSNI arrested the three suspects, aged between 31 and 33, at the nearby Hydebank Playing Fields on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking and robbery.
All three men remain in custody.