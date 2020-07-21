Image copyright PAcemaker

Clearance has begun at two suspected illegal dumping sites in north Belfast following a protest by residents in the area on Monday.

NI Environment Agency (NIEA) staff are clearing the site near the junction of Hillview Road/Crumlin Road and the Edenderry Industrial Estate is being cleared by the estate owner.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston said he was "relieved" to see the clean-up.

The protest took place near the warehouse on Monday.

Community representatives told BBC News NI that a number of residents have left their homes due to large numbers of rats and flies.

The agency said it was investigating both sites.

Image caption Suspected illegal dumping at the site of Edenderry Industrial Estate

Environment Minister Edwin Poots had been asked to intervene over the suspected illegal dumping.

Used mattresses, medical equipment, food waste and gas bottles are just some of the dumped waste.

People from the area earlier told the BBC that every day for eight weeks, lorry loads of waste have been dumped at these two sites.

BBC News NI has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) for comment as to how long the NIEA has known about the dump.

On Monday, an NIEA spokesman said it was investigating the "unauthorised disposal and treatment of controlled wastes" at the two sites.

Image copyright PAcemaker

"The agency are currently making arrangements for the waste deposited on the latter site to be removed.

"As these investigations are on-going it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."