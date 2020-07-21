Northern Ireland

North Belfast: Shots fired through window of house

A number of shots have been fired through the living room window of a house in north Belfast.

It happened in Cranbrook Court on Monday at about 22:00 BST.

There were no reports of any injuries and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Detectives are appealing for information and have urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to get in touch with them.