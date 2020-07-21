Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption Paul Kennedy has been a solicitor for 37 years and is said to have "extensive investigative experience"

A new standards commissioner for NI Assembly members is due to be appointed later on Tuesday.

Since September 2017, there has been no one in post to investigate potential breaches of the code of conduct for MLAs.

Later, that will change with the parties to support the nomination of Paul Kennedy to become the new standards commissioner.

Mr Kennedy is a retired solicitor from County Down.

He is said to have "extensive investigative experience" and if approved, his term will take effect immediately.

The position has been vacant since Douglas Bain's term of office ended almost three years ago.

The role of the commissioner is to act independently to investigate formal complaints against MLAs for alleged breaches of the code of conduct.

But the post has been empty since Mr Bain stood down from the role in 2017 after his five-year term ended.

The position could not be filled at that time because the power-sharing executive had collapsed and since then, complaints have continued to be made but there has been no-one to investigate them.

The role came back into the spotlight following complaints by some MLAs about Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill's attendance at the funeral of senior IRA figure Bobby Storey.

Earlier this month, Mr Bain said it was "frankly ridiculous" that the public could make a complaint about Ms O'Neill or any other MLA, but nothing could happen as the post remained unfilled.

It is understood Mr Kennedy will be able to retrospectively investigate any complaints made against MLAs before his term begins, so long as they were submitted within six months of the alleged breach of the code.

However, recommending sanctions remains a matter for Stormont's standards and privileges committee and it is up to the assembly to impose any recommendations.

Who is Paul Kennedy?

Mr Kennedy has been a qualified solicitor for 37 years, engaged in private practice for 32 of those years. He has been principal of his own firm for 28 years.

The letter from the assembly commission to MLAs says Mr Kennedy has "extensive investigative experience in a wide variety of roles and in a wide variety of sectors".

The commission is "confident" that his experience leaves him well-equipped to perform the role, the letter adds.

Since retiring from general practice, Mr Kennedy has taken on other roles, including membership of the Veterans Advisory and Pensions Committee for Northern Ireland.