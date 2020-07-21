Image copyright Reuters

While many of Northern Ireland's coronavirus lockdown measures have been eased, other relaxations have been held back.

The four devolved nations are able to take their own decisions on the timing of relaxations.

Here is a guide to what is still not allowed under the regulations and what might change soon.

Indoor swimming pools and hot tubs

Although hotels and leisure centres can now open, a big draw in attracting people to them remains shut so far.

At the moment, only elite athletes can use indoor swimming pools in NI for training.

Spa resorts and hotels can open, but the regulations are clear that they cannot "provide services involving water or steam e.g. saunas, jacuzzis".

In England, all such facilities can reopen this Saturday, which has led to calls for clarity from the tourism and leisure sector in Northern Ireland.

The executive had initially given an indicative reopening date of 7 August for indoor swimming pools.

Ministers are due to look at the issue at Thursday's executive meeting, and it is thought the date could be brought forward.

Changing rooms

Even if pools and spas can reopen fully, there is still a question mark about the use of changing rooms.

Some gyms had planned to allow customers to use their changing facilities, but the Department for Communities said people and organisations "should continue to refrain from the use of changing and shower facilities".

It's not just changing rooms in gyms and leisure centres that have not opened yet. Trying on clothes in shops' changing rooms is still not allowed either.

Image copyright Getty Images

Pubs that do not serve food

Also being referred to as "wet bars", there is no date yet for the reopening of pubs that do not serve food.

However, on Monday, First Minister Arlene Foster said she hoped the executive could provide the sector with a date when ministers meet on Thursday.

In the Republic of Ireland, pubs and bars have been told they must remain shut until 10 August.

Image caption The Lyric Theatre is one of Northern Ireland's best-known venues

Theatres, nightclubs and concert halls

Theatres have been told they can provisionally reopen from 29 July.

They were originally included in the same bracket as cinemas to reopen, but then the executive agreed cinemas could open earlier from 10 July.

No date has been agreed yet to allow indoor concerts to resume, nor for nightclubs in Northern Ireland to reopen.

Conference halls inside hotels and indoor venues are also still not permitted to operate.

Spectators at sporting events

Although competitive sport was allowed to resume from 11 July, so far it has been conducted behind closed doors.

The executive had initially planned to allow "limited numbers" of outdoor spectators from 17 July, to be increased from 31 July.

Socially-distanced spectators could return to indoor sporting events from 31 August, under indicative dates outlined by the executive, but it is understood ministers will use Thursday's meeting to discuss whether the date could be brought forward.

Soft play areas and snooker halls

They are rescheduled to open from 7 August, but this still needs to be signed off by the executive.

The executive also says that "active venues such as snooker halls" should not open until 29 July - with this date still to be confirmed by the executive.

Open-air Museums

They have been told by the executive to prepare to potentially reopen in late August but no specific date has been confirmed yet.

The executive maintains that all of the restrictions lifted so far are also subject to change and that they are kept under constant review.