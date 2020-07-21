Image caption Michelle O'Neill said travellers from Britain were a "very real and live threat that we have to face up to"

There is "some increased risk" of Covid-19 from travellers arriving into NI from places with more virus cases, the Department of Health has said.

It follows comments by Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill that GB-NI travellers posed the "greatest risk".

She said NI "can't become a backdoor for travellers entering into this island".

The department said that, to date, "very few travel-associated Covid cases" had been identified in NI.

Asked on Monday if she will be asking the executive to impose quarantine on visitors coming from Britain, Ms O'Neill said: "When we look at where is the greatest risk posed, the greatest risk that we have been told is from travellers coming from Britain.

"So the executive has to have a discussion about that issue and make a call on that. But certainly, it is my view that given that's where the greatest risk comes, then we need to act on that."

The department was asked about Ms O'Neill's comments by BBC News NI and whether it was considering the possibility of quarantine between NI and other parts of the UK.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "There is some increased risk of Covid for any travellers coming to NI from any country or region where the virus is more common.

"All new cases of Covid identified in NI are asked about their travel history in the last 14 days, and to date very few travel associated cases have been identified.

"Currently, no more than 1 in 2,300 travellers from England are likely to have Covid, meaning that the possibility of a traveller from England bringing the virus to NI is very low in terms of absolute risk."

Earlier in July, the executive agreed changes to regulations allowing for people arriving from more than 50 countries to avoid the need to self-isolate for 14 days.

Although there is free movement between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, and for Irish nationals to travel to Great Britain, travellers from Great Britain to the Republic are still subject to restrictions.

First Minister Arlene Foster, however, said Northern Ireland is in a common travel area with the rest of the UK and "we'll respect that".

"It is important for business, for family life, for social life, for political life let's face it as well, that we continue to have the UK working together and making sure that we can have that travel across the United Kingdom," she said.

The Irish cabinet had been expected to meet on Monday to consider a 'green list' of countries which would be exempt from quarantine regulations, however, this was postponed.

The Irish government has said it is "unlikely" that Great Britain will make the exemption list.

Michelle O'Neill's party colleague, Sinn Féin President Mary-Lou McDonald, said any person arriving into the island of Ireland should be subjected to a mandatory quarantine.

Earlier this month, a leaked draft paper circulated to Stormont ministers showed Health Minister Robin Swann had received advice that travellers from GB-NI presented the "greatest risk" in spreading the virus.

However, that advice was later dismissed by some Executive parties as out of date and the paper that ministers eventually considered showed that the wording had been amended.

The international travel regulations must be reviewed by the executive every three weeks and the issue will be discussed by ministers at this Thursday's meeting.

It comes as the latest Department of Health figures released on Monday show the total number of confirmed positive cases of the virus in Northern Ireland now stands at 5,857.

No Covid-19 related deaths were recorded over the weekend, which means the number of deaths from the virus still remains at 556.