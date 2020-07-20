Image caption Residents have called on the Northern Ireland Environment Agency to clear the sites.

A protest has taken place close to a warehouse in north Belfast which residents say is being used for illegal dumping.

DUP councillor Brian Kingston joined the group of more than 20 residents at the Edenderry industrial estate on the Crumlin Road.

They have called on the Environment Agency to take immediate action.

The agency is investigating the site and another close to the junction of Hillview Road/Crumlin Road.

Officials are expected to clear the site adjacent to the junction of Hillview Road/Crumlin Road on Monday or Tuesday.

Local people say that a number of residents have left their homes due to large numbers of rats and flies.

Environment Minister Edwin Poots has been asked to intervene over the suspected illegal dumping.

Used mattresses, medical equipment, food waste and gas bottles are just some of the dumped waste.

Image caption Suspected illegal dumping at the site of Edenderry Industrial Estate

Locals earlier told the BBC that every day for eight weeks, lorry loads of waste have been dumped at these two sites

A Northern Ireland Environment Agency spokesman said it is investigating the "unauthorised disposal and treatment of controlled wastes" at Edenderry Industrial Estate and the unauthorised disposal of controlled wastes at a site adjacent to the junction of Hillview Road/Crumlin Road.

"The agency are currently making arrangements for the waste deposited on the latter site to be removed.

"As these investigations are on-going it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."