Image caption Paula Bradshaw is Alliance's MLA for South Belfast

The Alliance Party's health spokesperson has said she will not go on a family holiday to Italy.

South Belfast MLA Paula Bradshaw had told BBC's Nolan Show that she would not be "breaking any laws" by travelling.

She has since tweeted that she "should have been clearer" and will not travel abroad while current guidelines remain in place.

NI Direct says that "you should not travel abroad unless it's essential".

Mr Bradshaw said: "Like many people, I have a holiday booked - in my case to Italy. I should be clear when I said I would operate within the guidance, that obviously includes not travelling if the regulations and guidance at the time state I should not do so. That is currently the case.

"It is important everyone, particularly in representative roles, adheres both to the spirit and letter of that guidance."

I should have been clearer this morning that by "operating within the guidance" I meant not travelling abroad unless it is essential, until the guidance changes.

1/2 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) July 20, 2020



1/2 — Paula Bradshaw MLA (@PaulaJaneB) July 20, 2020 Report

Speaking earlier on Monday, she said: "A lot of people will be going on holidays, a lot of people will be doing the same as we are doing, so that's where we're at."

She criticised the legislation on lockdown restrictions, saying that it "is still full of holes which is creating confusion".

And added that they had "weighed it up as a family" and it is "very much a private matter".

'We have worked extremely hard'

The family were planning to stay at an all-inclusive hotel and Ms Bradshaw said they had read guidance from the airports and airline. Upon their return, she said that her daughter, who works in a care home, would quarantine for two weeks.

"Throughout the whole lockdown we have followed all of the social distancing, all the hygiene control measures," she told The Nolan Show.

"We have worked extremely hard for the last few months and we have, as a family, decided to go on holiday.

"I think that everyone is entitled to a private life and we will go and we will be respectful of the restrictions in place in Italy and when we come home, we will be respectful of the restrictions here."

According to government guidance, published on the NI Direct website, "you will need to self-isolate if you were in, or if you transited through, a country that is not on the list in the 14 days before your return to the Common Travel Area".

But people from Northern Ireland can travel to Italy, as it is on NI's exemption list.

However, in the Republic of Ireland, passengers entering the country from Italy must quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

A green list for Irish travel is expected this week. People coming into the Republic from countries on the list will not be required to quarantine.