Arthritis sufferers run the risk of being overlooked in Northern Ireland as the health service starts to put in place post-pandemic recovery plans, a charity has said.

Versus Arthritis is campaigning to ensure that more than half a million people with muscular skeletal pain are not forgotten.

Elizabeth McLucas is among them. She has rheumatoid arthritis.

She has been on a waiting list for a hip replacement for more than a year.

"I had an X-ray before lockdown which said the condition had deteriorated considerably but I have no idea when I'll get surgery or when anything is going to happen," she told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster.

Mrs McLucas, from County Down, said that even putting a foot on the floor was extremely painful.

"To try to do anything is sheer agony," she said.

"You feel like throwing the covers over your head. My mental health has deteriorated.

"I'm just getting into that big black hole."

Mrs McLucas said her doctors were wonderful but the government needed to act on behalf of people like her.

"Probably arthritis isn't seen as a major concern in the way that cancer is. The government needs to get waiting lists sorted out."

Sara Graham, Northern Ireland director of Versus Arthritis told Good Morning Ulster that Mrs McLucas' situation was "far too common".

"Even before Covid-19, Northern Ireland had the worst waiting times in any part of the UK not just for joint replacement surgery but also for other vital health services like physiotherapy and rheumatology," she said.

"Over half will be waiting a year to get their first appointment to see a consultant for an assessment to go onto another waiting list and they could be waiting for years. Those are the stories we hear consistently."

The charity has launched a campaign called "Impossible to Ignore". They are asking people to sign a petition to ask that arthritis be taken more seriously.

"People are living with really debilitating, chronic pain . Nearly half a million people in Northern Ireland live with some kind of muscular skeletal condition," Ms Graham said.

"Approximately half of those people were told to shield and had appointments and treatments cancelled.

"They have been telling us that their physical and mental health has deteriorated as a result. We are asking government and health services to prioritise these people and to prioritise reducing these waiting lists"