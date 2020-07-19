Northern Ireland

Belfast International Airport: Road closed after suspicious object found

  • 19 July 2020
Image caption People heading to the airport are being advised to allow more time for their journey.

A security alert is under way near Belfast International Airport.

A suspicious object was found outside a shop on Airport Road, near Aldergrove, on Sunday morning.

Police are currently at the scene and the road has been closed. People heading to the airport are being advised to allow more time for their journey.

There are no further details at present.