A 40-year-old man and 38-year-old woman have been arrested following a hit-and-run traffic collision on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Friday.

A grey BMW 118I car mounted the kerb at about 22:30 BST and struck a man in his 40s, police said.

A man and woman then reportedly got out of the car and assaulted the man, leaving him with a broken leg.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. Police have appealed for information.

Ch Insp Kelly Moore said the pair were currently assisting police with their enquiries.

"We would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area and has dashcam footage to contact police," she added.