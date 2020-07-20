Image copyright Getty Images

Routine dental care is allowed to resume in Northern Ireland from Monday.

There will be some restrictions - including up to one hour between some patients being seen, so surgeries can be cleaned.

But some dentists have said a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) means that not all practices in Northern Ireland can fully reopen.

A number of services, including dentistry, were halted at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

BBC News NI revealed last week that a major delivery of PPE had been delayed until 20 July.

About three million items of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) were to be delivered, with dentists warning that the week-long delay would see treatments pushed back.

The consignment consisted of level one PPE, which includes items such as gloves and aprons, and is required for non-aerosol-generating procedures (non-AGPs).

Last week the Department of Health said the logistical challenge of the delivery had been "significant" and that urgent dental care centres would remain open.

Northern Ireland's has five urgent dental cares centres, located across each of the five health trust areas. They have provided most emergency care for dental patients throughout the pandemic.

Dentists have appealed to the Department of Health to cover the cost of purchasing a higher level of Personal Protective Equipment.

One professional body had warned that as many as 90% of NI dental practices may not be able to provide aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs), like fillings, until at least level two PPE has been secured.

Level two PPE, such as gowns and eye protection, is required for AGPs.

Dentists usually source their own PPE but the Business Services Organisation, which looks after provision of equipment for the health trusts, has been providing level one PPE to dentists due to the circumstances.

It is understood it cannot provide level two PPE without jeopardising supply for the trusts.

The department said the urgent dental care centres will be staffed until the end of August while the gradual resumption of general dental services continues.

Libraries across Northern Ireland are also preparing to reopen today as part of a pilot scheme launched by Libraries NI.