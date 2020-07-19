Northern Ireland

Car found in river 'potential link' to missing man

  • 19 July 2020
PSNI vehicle

A recovery operation is due to take place after a car was found in the River Bann in Bellaghy, County Londonderry.

Police say the Ford Orion, recovered at New Ferry Road, is potentially linked to James Patterson, who went missing in 1991.

The car was found by a local community search and rescue team on Saturday.

Once the vehicle is removed from the water, it will undergo forensic examination.