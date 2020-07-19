Image copyright PSNI

A 40-year-old man and 38-year-old woman arrested following a hit-and-run traffic collision in north Belfast on Friday have been released on bail.

Police said a man in his 40s was struck on the Antrim Road by a grey BMW car which mounted the kerb at about 22:30 BST.

The incident left the man with a broken leg.

Police have appealed for witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.