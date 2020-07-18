Image copyright EPA/JESS LOWE Image caption Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019

A man charged with rioting on the night journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead in Londonderry in 2019 has been banned from posting on social media.

Christopher Gillen, 38, is also accused of petrol bomb offences in Creggan when the incident happened on 18 April.

One of his bail conditions was a ban on direct or indirect engagement with dissident republican group Saoradh.

Deputy District Judge Steven Keown ruled a comment by the defendant on social media was a breach of bail.

A police officer told Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Saturday that Mr Gillen, of Balbane Pass in Derry, made a remark on a Saoradh video re-posted on Facebook by a third party.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said as a result of it being a third party, it was not accepted that a breach had occurred, however, he added it was up to the court to interpret.

A prosecution barrister argued that bail should be opposed.

The deputy district judge ruled it was an indirect engagement by Mr Gillen with Saoradh.

He granted bail with the added condition the defendant does not engage with social media at all.

Christopher Gillen is expected to appear again in court on 23 July.