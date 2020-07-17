East Belfast: Man charged over drugs
- 17 July 2020
A 35-year-old man has been charged by police investigating criminality linked to the east Belfast UVF.
He has been charged with transferring criminal property and with being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B controlled drugs.
The man is due before Belfast Magistrates Court on 13 August.
He was arrested in east Belfast on Friday, as part of Operation Venetic, a UK-wide operation led by the National Crime Agency.
Venetic is the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.