Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police are treating the incident as hate motivated

Police are investigating after a banner reportedly containing "gloating" language over the death of Bobby Storey was erected outside Roselawn Cemetery.

The PSNI has said it is treating the incident as "hate motivated".

The banner was reported to have been put up on Friday morning.

It follows a row over funeral arrangements for Mr Storey, which Belfast City Council is holding an independent investigation into.

Sinn Féin's lead on Belfast City Council, Councillor Ciaran Beattie said the banner contained "an apparent gloating reference to the death of our friend and party colleague, Bobby Storey."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The banner was targeted at recently deceased republican Bobby Storey

"This latest incident follows on from a series of repugnant banners which were placed on loyalist bonfires mocking his death," he said.

"This ongoing campaign being orchestrated by faceless trolls and thugs targeting a grieving family must cease immediately."

A political row was sparked over the funeral of Mr Storey, with accusations made that senior Sinn Féin politicians, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, had not observed social distancing regulations or adhered to guidance on crowd sizes.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Storey's funeral caused a row over coronavirus regulations

PSNI Chief Insp Jonathan Wilson said: "Police received a report of an banner being erected in the Ballygowan Road area of Belfast on Friday morning.

"Police enquiries are ongoing and we are treating this matter as being hate motivated.

"Should available evidence reach the criminal law threshold, and where offenders are identified, we will refer them to the PPS."