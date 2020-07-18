Image copyright Queen's University, Belfast Image caption Hillary Clinton's connection to Northern Ireland stretches back over two decades

Hillary Clinton has told students at Queen's University, Belfast (QUB) to "believe in science, including in vaccinations".

Mrs Clinton was speaking remotely to those graduating from QUB.

The summer graduations are the first that the former US secretary of state has presided over since taking up her role as chancellor in January.

Both QUB and Ulster University are holding remote graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The role of a university chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one but they often preside at ceremonies where degrees are awarded.

As she could not be in Belfast due to the pandemic, Mrs Clinton recorded an address to students.

She said that a virtual ceremony was "not how any of us expected to be celebrating your achievement but here we are".

'Global reckoning'

Mrs Clinton praised students graduating for showing "resilience, agility and determination" during the pandemic.

"We can solve more problems together than we can alone and that's never been truer than right now," she told them.

"In the midst of this global reckoning around some of our biggest social problems from economic and gender equality to xenophobia and racism you've had difficult but important conversations."

Mrs Clinton also told students that she could not help but give them some advice.

Her advice was quite wide-ranging, from vaccinations to nostril breathing and sewing buttons.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Mrs Clinton became chancellor of the university in January

"Being polite is not the same as politically correct so treat others as you would want to be treated," she said.

"Learn to sew on a button for heaven's sakes.

"Check the source of everything you read or share, vote in every single election.

"Believe in science, including in vaccinations.

"Wash your hands and if all else fails try meditation or even alternate nostril breathing - seriously, google it."

'A time for action'

She also advised students to continue with any interests they had taken up to help them through the pandemic and lockdown.

"Has there been something you've been doing just because it brings you joy? Painting? Gardening? Playing the piano? Keep doing it.

"Treat those that you find yourself encountering - whether it's in grocery stores or hospitals or anywhere in the community - with a little extra kindness and compassion and understanding.

"This is a time for action, so use your voice, use your vote, use your education," Mrs Clinton concluded, while wishing students every success in the future.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Hillary Clinton visited Stormont when she was US secretary of state in 2012

Mrs Clinton first visited Northern Ireland as First Lady in November 1995 with her husband, President Bill Clinton, and has returned a number of times since then.

She was appointed US Secretary of State by President Barack Obama in 2009, serving for four years until stepping down in 2013.

However, after winning the Democratic nomination for the White House she lost the 2016 Presidential election to the Republican Party candidate Donald Trump.

President Trump has previously announced an objective to deliver a coronavirus vaccine by the end of 2020.