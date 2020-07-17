Image caption The child died at the family's house in Fernagh Drive Newtownabbey

A man charged with murdering his five-year old stepdaughter was refused bail on Friday due to fears he may flee and not turn up for his trial.

Abdul Wahab, 32, and his wife Aleksandra Wahab, 26, are charged with murdering Mrs Wahab's daughter.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska died from injuries sustained in her Fernagh Drive home in Newtownabbey on December 15 last year.

The injuries included a fractured skull and a laceration to her liver.

Mr and Mrs Wahab - from Pakistan and Poland respectively - have denied murdering Nadia and claim she sustained the injuries falling down the stairs in the middle of the night.

The couple also deny charges of causing the youngster grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing or allowing the death of a child.

As he gave his ruling in Belfast's High Court on Friday, Mr Justice Horner said he had given careful consideration to submissions made by both the prosecution and defence.

Nothing that the case involved the "upsetting and painful" charge of parents accused of murdering a child, the judge said it was the prosecution's case that Nadia's injuries were consistent with her being abused and were inconsistent with her falling down stairs.

Image caption The accused claim the five-year-old fell down stairs

Also noted by the judge was the defence's case that Nadia was a clumsy child, that the injuries were accidental and were consistent with falling down the stairs.

Mr Justice Horner determined that at this point there was a prima facie case to answer - but said this may change as further medical reports were outstanding.

He added: "Ultimately it will be up to the jury to determine whether these injuries were inflicted deliberately or accidentally, and they will no doubt inform their view as to whether the injuries which killed Nadia were the result of a fall, or an act of one or both of her parents."

During the earlier hearing, the Crown opposed bail due to concerns that Mr Wahab would abscond and return to Pakistan.

This, the prosecution said, included Mr Wahab telling police he wanted to move his family there, and searching for flights in the days prior to the fatal incident.

Mr Justice Horner said that while he accepted that Mr Wahab had no criminal convictions and had settled and was working in Northern Ireland, in his view there was a risk Mr Wahab would abscond and not turn up for trial.

Citing a life sentence if convicted for murder as an "incentive" for Mr Wahab to abscond, the judge said he noted Mr Wahab's past history with the Immigration authorities, which he said indicated a man who had manipulated the system and failed to disclose relevant information when it suited him.

Mr Justice Horner refused to release Mr Wahab on bail and said no conditions imposed could manage the risk of him fleeing.

He reminded the court that should circumstances change - such as the findings in further medical reports - Mr Wahab would then be entitled to re-apply for bail.

Mr Wahab, who attended the remote hearing via a videolink with Maghaberry, was remanded back into continued custody.