Urgent dental care centres will remain open as normal on Monday, the Department of Health has said.

They were to close, except for some out-of-hours cover, from 20 July, the same day dentists will be allowed to carry out procedures such as fillings.

But dentists say a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) means not all practices in NI can fully reopen.

BBC News NI revealed on Wednesday that a major delivery of PPE has been delayed until 20 July.

About three million PPE items were to be delivered this week, with dentists warning that the week-long delay would see treatments pushed back.

The Department of Health said on Wednesday the logistical challenge of the delivery had been "significant".

The consignment consists of level one PPE, which includes items such as gloves and aprons, and is required for non-aerosol-generating procedures (non-AGPs).

One professional body has warned as many as 90% of NI dental pracitices may not be able to provide aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs), like fillings, from next Monday, until at least level two PPE has been secured.

Level two PPE, such as gowns and eye protection, is required for AGPs.

Dentists usually source their own PPE but the Business Services Organisation, which looks after provision of equipment for the health trusts, has been providing level one PPE to dentists due to the circumstances.

It is understood it cannot provide level two PPE without jeopardising supply for the trusts.

The department said the urgent dental care centres will have staff rostered until the end of August while the gradual resumption of general dental services continues.

The five centres, across each of the five trust areas, have provided most emergency care for dental patients throughout the pandemic.