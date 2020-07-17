Image copyright Family

Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe died as a result of drowning, a post-mortem examination has found.

The 14-year-old went missing on 21 June. His body was found in a storm drain in north Belfast six days later.

He was travelling to Cave Hill country park to meet friends on the day of his disappearance, the Irish News has reported.

A spokesperson for his family said the "post-mortem raises more questions than answers".

Andree Murphy, from Relatives for Justice, told BBC News NI that the family are asking for anyone with information, particularly CCTV footage that might track his movements, to come forward.

A small, private funeral service was held for the 14-year-old at St Patrick's Church on Donegall Street in Belfast on 1 July.

Mourners lined the streets to pay their respect to the popular St Malachy's College pupil.

'Meeting friends'

According to the Irish News, Noah was doing work towards his Duke of Edinburgh award on the day he went missing and it is believed he brought his laptop to gain extra credits during his time off school.

A number of items belonging to him - including his black Apollo mountain bike and some clothing - were found during search operations.

Noah's phone and laptop were also recovered by police and the family are keen to have these returned to them, the Irish News said.

They have not yet been told if the PSNI have examined the phone's GPS, the newspaper added.

The family believe the phone's mapping system may have information on the final movements of the teenager.

Image caption The disappearance of the grammar school pupil caused a widespread outpouring of grief and sympathy.

In his death notice, Noah's family said his "beautiful, pure young soul fills the hearts of his mother Fiona, his aunts Niamh and Shona, their beautiful children and his uncle Gearoid".

In a tribute to those who helped to search for the schoolboy, the message added: "Noah's love was great enough to reach the selfless hearts of north Belfast and beyond as they showed overwhelming compassion and empathy in bringing Noah home. Love has no boundaries."

The Donohoe family say a clip of Noah playing the guitar on Mother's Day is how he should be remembered.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Noah playing the guitar on Mother's Day

Ms Murphy has again appealed on behalf of the family for anyone with information to come forward.

"We would like to make another appeal to the public, on behalf of the family, please bring forward any information they may have, particularly any CCTV on the evening of Fathers Day," Ms Murphy said.